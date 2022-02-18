Deiva Thamizh Peravai’s plea to the Tamil Nadu government

The Deiva Thamizh Peravai has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take over the administration of Chidambaram Natarajar temple.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the DTP coordinator, P.Maniarasan claimed that the group of priests administering the Natarajar temple continue to prevent the recitation of Tamil religious hymns such as “Thevaram” and “Thiruvasagam” by the devotees standing on the “Chitrambalamedai”.

Claiming that the temple priests could not claim proprietorship over the temple which was built and renovated by the Tamil dynastic rulers, he urged the State government to enact a new law to ensure the Natarajar temple administration comes under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.

Recently a woman devotee hailing from the suppressed caste was manhandled by the temple priests like the Sivanadiyar Arumugasamy a few years ago who was not allowed to recite Tamil religious hymns on the “Chitrambalamedai”, Mr.Maniarasan said.

The Peravai has planned to organise a week-long demonstration in support of the demand of recitation of “Thevaram” and “Thiruvasagam” on the “Chitrambalamedai” from Monday. The Peravai has made an appeal to the devotees to join the demonstration to be spearheaded by the Peravai leaders and members by entering the temple and climbing onto the “Chitrambalamedai” to recite the hymns.

The “Chitrambalamedai” is the area where the temple priests used to perform daily pujas to the “Spatika Lingam”.