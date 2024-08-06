ADVERTISEMENT

Thanjavur worker dies in mudslide; CM announces relief

Published - August 06, 2024 10:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A labourer died and another one was injured in a mudslide while carrying out repair in the underground drainage at Velar Road in Thanjavur on Monday.

Jai Narayana Moorthy, 27, succumbed to injuries sustained in the mudslide, while Devendran was rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Sukanya, wife of the deceased, filed a complaint with Thanjavur South Police, demanding action against those whose negligence led to her husband’s death and compensation for the family.

Following her complaint, the police registered a case against officials, including the Thanjavur Corporation Executive Engineer, for negligence.

Ms. Sukanya, her relatives, members of the CPI (M) and leaders of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, protested at Thanjavur Medical College on Tuesday.

They said as per the Supreme Court’s guidelines, a compensation of ₹30 lakh should be given to the family of the deceased worker and a government job provided to a family member. They insisted that these conditions should be met before they agreed to a post-mortem examination.

Thanjavur Mayor S.N. Ramanathan, police and revenue department officials held discussions with the protesters. As no decision was reached, the body remained at the hospital mortuary.

CM announces relief

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed deep sorrow and sympathy for the family and relatives of the deceased. He announced a relief of ₹3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund for Jai Narayana Moorthy’s family and ₹1 lakh for Mr. Devendran. The CM also ordered special medical treatment for him.

