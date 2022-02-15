Thanjavur utsavam held

Lectures, workshops, poetic confluence and cultural programmes formed part of the three-day Thanjavur Utsavam organised here last week by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to celebrate the traditions of Iyal (literature), Isai (music) and Natakam (dance and drama) of Tamil Nadu as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (commemoration of 75 th Independence Day celebration).

The festival organised by IGNCA in association with Archaeological Survey of India and South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), Thanjavur, on SZCC premises began on February 11 with playing of Carnatic and Tamil k ritis on nagaswaram and thavil, followed by recitation of Vedic and T hevaram hymns.

After the formal inauguration of the event, lectures and workshops on various topics extolling the cultural importance and intricacies of the three art forms of Tamil Nadu by experts were held during the morning and afternoon sessions on all three days.

In the evenings, cultural programmes such as bharatanatyam and Tamil dance forms such as karagattam and thappattam were held in the open air theatre on the premises.

The three day extravaganza came to an end on February 13 with release of a documentary produced by IGNCA based on the research done by bharatanatyam exponent Padma Subrahmanyam, and IGNCA publications, Devaratham by Susheel Pani and D harmashastra Theory and Practice (a comparative study with T hirukkural) edited by Sachchidanand Joshi with R. Nagaswamy and K. Sanjay Jha.