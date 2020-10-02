Thanjavur tops central region with 226 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

02 October 2020 21:00 IST

Tiruchi crosses 10,000 mark, recording 10,708 COVID-19 cases till date

The central districts on Friday recorded 688 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths - three each from Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, two from Pudukottai and one each from Karur, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur districts.

Thanjavur continued to report the bulk of cases in the central region, with 226 fresh cases on Friday. Among the patients who tested positive were primary contacts and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI), 11 beneficiaries of the National Employment Guarantee Scheme, staff members of a few primary healthcare centres and a few teachers.

Tiruvarur recorded a sharp rise in cases with 149 fresh cases, while Pudukottai recorded 93 new cases for the viral infection. Patients in both districts were local contacts with no contact or travel history and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Tiruchi recorded 91 fresh cases, many of who hailed from existing containment zones, some frontline workers and primary contacts. Tiruchi surpassed the 10,000 mark of the total reported COVID-19 cases. As on Friday, 10,708 patients had tested positive.

In Karur, 52 patients testing positive for the viral infection on Friday. Of the 52 were residents from Pasupathipalayam, Vengamedu, Kadavur and other localities.

Among the 32 patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam were primary contacts, antenatal mothers, patients with contact history and those with pre-existing respiratory illnesses.

In Ariyalur, 28 patients - 14 from Ariyalur town, three from T. Palur, two from Sendurai, and nine from Jayankondam tested positive for the viral infection on Friday. Two more containment zones - one in Jayankondam and another in Ariyalur - were added, taking the total number of COVID-19 containment zones to 41.

Perambalur recorded 17 cases, of which six hailed from Perambalur town, five from Veppanthattai, four from Veppur and two from Alathur blocks.

In Thanjavur, men aged 72, 67 and 74, all with pre-existing conditions of coronary artery disease succumbed to the virus while two men aged 73 and an 87-year-old man were among the dead in Tiruchi. A 64-year-old man from Ariyalur, a 65-year-old man from Nagapattinam and a 55-year-old man from Karur died, according to the State COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.