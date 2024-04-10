GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thanjavur, Tiruvarur forest department staff join leopard search

April 10, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

As indications of leopard movement are along the Thanjavur border of the Mayiladuthurai district, Forest department staff from Thanjavur and Tiruvarur also joined the field teams in search operation.

The areas along Magimalaiaru, Veeracholanaru and Nandalaru are searched intensively with inputs from local people. Water Resources Department and Agriculture Department local staff has also been roped in to provide inputs to the field team.

Cages have been moved towards Nandalaru and Veeracholanaru areas and placed at vital points. Camera traps were installed in smaller streams and junctions to catch movement of leopard along these streams. Tracking was intensified in the last seen villages Kanchivoy, Karuppur areas.

The search operations were extended beyond Karuppur into S.Pudur Village in Nandalaru and Nattaruwhich is in Kumbakonam Taluk of Thanjavur District. Two cages and 6 camera traps have been placed along the Nandalaru near S.Pudur in Thanjavur district area also.

Forest staff from Kumbakonam Range of Thanjavur Division and Thiruvarur Range of Thiruvarur Division have also joined the operation by gathering information from local people and creating awareness to the villagers about the possible movement of the leopard.

