Thanjavur-Tiruvarur electrified stretch inspected

K.A. Manoharan, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, inspected the electrified Thanjavur – Tiruvarur broad gauge section on Friday.

He commenced the inspection from Thanjavur travelling on board a train hauled by a diesel locomotive. He inspected all aspects relating to overhead electrification works carried out in the 55-km single line section. He conducted a speed trial run by travelling in a train and hauled by an electric locomotive from Tiruvarur to Thanjavur later. The overhead electrification project has been carried out by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification. The Thanjavur-Tiruvarur electrification work is part of the Tiruchi- Thanjavur—Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam- Karaikal overhead electrification project being executed by the CORE.

To be inspected

With overhead electrification work completed in the second portion of the main line section from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai and in the stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur, the entire section is ready for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, early next month.

He will inspect the 113-km electrified stretch from Cuddalore Junction to Tiruvarur via Mayiladuthurai Junction on February 7 and 8, said an official of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Thursday. He would travel on board a special train inspecting all aspects relating to overhead electrification work and stations from Cuddalore to Tiruvarur via Mayiladuthurai. He was expected to interact with station masters and engineering staff.

RVNL has been entrusted with the task of electrifying the 228-km main line section from Villupuram Junction to Thanjavur Junction via Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam. It was assigned with the task of electrifying the 23-km broad gauge line from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur via Peralam and Nannilam.

Having energised the first portion of the main line section from Villupuram to Cuddalore, RVNL recently carried out trial run of an electric locomotive ahead of inspection by CRS on the 113-km stretch from Tiruvarur to Cuddalore via Mayiladuthurai following completion of overhead electrification works.

The CRS would conduct a speed trial on February 8 from Tiruvarur to Cuddalore on board a special train that would be hauled by an electric locomotive.

The CRS authorisation was mandatory for operating electric loco-hauled passenger and freight trains from Cuddalore to Tiruvarur via Mayiladuthurai.

The RVNL is in its last leg of overhead electrification project in the main line section from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur Junction via Kumbakonam.