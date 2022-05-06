Tiruchirapalli

Thanjavur students take ill after consuming shawarma

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy
Special Correspondent THANJAVUR: May 06, 2022 17:36 IST
Updated: May 07, 2022 04:29 IST

Three students of Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, swooned at their hostel rooms on Thursday night and were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment for food poisoning.

The three – Praveen, 22, Parameswaran, 21, and Manikandan, 21, – staying at the Institute hostel had gone out for dinner on Thursday and consumed ‘shawarma,’ a dish of Arabic origin, at a restaurant in Orathanadu. After returning to the hostel, the three fainted at their rooms after vomiting. Subsequently, they were rushed to the hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Related Topics
Tiruchi
Madurai
Tamil Nadu
fast-food
hospital and clinic
health treatment
Read more...