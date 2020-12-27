Thanjavur student wins global femto-satellite designing competition

S. Riyasdeen of Karanthattankudi, Thanjavur, has won the global competition ‘Cubes in Space’ for designing femto-satellites conducted by idoodleduinc in collaboration with NASA, USA.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Saturday, Riyasdeen said he completed his schooling at D.A.V.School, Adambakkam, in Chennai and is pursuing B.Tech (Mechatronics) at SASTRA.

He was selected for designing two femto-satellites through global competition for 2019-20. The satellites designed by him were named as VISION SAT v1 and VISION SAT v2.

VISION SAT v1 was made of polyetherimide ultem 9085 and v2 polyetherimide ultem 1010.

Stating that both were technology experimental satellites designed for atmospheric and space studies and micro-gravity material research, Riyasdeen said the 37-mm size machines had 11 sensors each to record 17 parameters and likely to be launched by NASA next year.