Thanjavur residents hope for restoration of Mattumaistry Street to original width

August 08, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The question as to whether Mattumaistry Street, which serves as a link between the South Rampart and South Rajaveedhi in Old Thanjavur town, will be restored to its original width lingers in the minds of residents following stern direction issued by the Corporation to encroachers on the street.

A few days ago, senior civic officials arrived at Mattumaistry Street to clear the encroachments. The operation was suspended temporarily to give sufficient time to the encroachers to remove their belongings. On Tuesday morning, when they came again, local traders pointed to the ‘unplanned’ stormwater drain project executed by the civic contractor as the main reason for the difficulty faced by pedestrians to walk freely through the street. They demanded that the anti-encroachment drive be withdrawn and action be initiated against the contractor who had made the street into a lane.

They also demanded removal of a barricade put up by by a Tasmac shop on the street near the South Rampart.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the general public and activists such as Sethuraman pointed out that the causeway lost its status of a street long ago and became a narrow lane due to mushrooming of shops. Cyclists and motorcycle riders did not encounter any problem in negotiating the stretch three decades ago as there were only a few shops instead of the more than 100 that exist now.

The civic officials refused to budge and went ahead with the drive and also removed the barricade put up by the Tasmac shop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.