Thanjavur records new high, as central region sees spike in cases

The central region saw a new high in COVID-19 cases with 291 patients testing positive on Wednesday. The region also recorded one death in Thanjavur district.

A 34-year-old man who had been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital died of COVID-19 related complications on Tuesday. The patient died of cardio-respiratory arrest and had a history of a severe head injury, according to the State Health Department’s medical bulletin.

Of the 291 who tested positive on Wednesday, 99 hailed from Tiruchi, 77 from Thanjavur, 50 from Tiruchi, 43 from Ariyalur, nine from Tiruvarur, seven from Nagapattinam and three each from Karur and Perambalur.

Tiruchi

Of the 99 who tested positive in Tiruchi, four corporation workers, including a sanitary worker and three engineers, including a man who had been conducting door-to-door fever screening, tested positive. A contract staff at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital also tested positive for the viral infection.All were admitted to MGMGH.

Meanwhile, a total of 67 patients, including 50 from the MGMGH and 17 from the COVID Care Centre, were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the city allowed 10 patients to be home quarantined, officials in Tiruchi said. All 10 had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic patients, who had houses in the city where they could be quarantined in a separate room.

“For these patients, contacts of doctors and basic medicines are given and they are sent home. The patients are asked to sign an undertaking that they will rush to the hospital if they develop any symptoms,” a senior official here said.

Tiruchi Corporation would conduct fever camps in all four zones of the city starting July 16. On Thursday, camps would be held at Sruthi Mahal, SRC College Road in Srirangam zone, Corporation School, Palakkarai in Ariyamangalam zone, R. C. Middle School, Woraiyur in K. Abishekapuram zone and Aiman College of Arts and Science in Ponmalai zone.

The camp would function from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the general public could get themselves screened.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said those who visited the camp would be screened for fever, cold and sore throat. “If we identify people with symptoms, then swab samples will be lifted.”

The main focus was on people over the age of 50, those with comorbid conditions and immuno-compromised individuals, he said.

Thanjavur saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 77 patients testing positive.

Senior officials at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital said a cluster was identified at the vegetable market in Kumbakonam.

“A total of 46 of the 77 patients were vendors at the market. The market has now been sealed and contact tracing and testing is on,” a senior health official said.

The total number of cases in the district stood at 77.

Pudukottai, Ariyalur

Pudukottai district saw 50 new cases, many of who returned from other districts.

Of the 43 who tested positive in Ariyalur, 33 worked at a private garment store. The other 10 had travelled to the district from other States and districts in Tamil Nadu.

Karur, Perambalur

Three tested positive in Karur, while nine were discharged. A total of 58 active cases were undergoing treatment at Karur Government Medical College Hospital. Perambalur saw three patients test positive. They were admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital .

Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur

In Nagapattinam, five of the seven patients who tested positive were relatives of patients who previously tested positive. Tiruvarur recorded nine new cases.