Thanjavur records highest number of positive cases in central region

Tiruchi

17 September 2020 19:50 IST

The central region on Thursday recorded 667 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase over Wednesday's count of 633 with Thanjavur recording the highest number of positive cases.

Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts reported over 100 cases. Five deaths, three in Thanjavur and two in Karur, were recorded in the State bulletin of the Health Department.

Three men, including a 49-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, a 69-year-old man with a history of diabetes and tuberculosis and a 65-year-old woman who had been suffering from diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to the infection in Thanjavur.

In Karur, a 61-year-old man with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and a 70-year-old man with diabetes died of COVID-19.

As many as 155 patients tested positive in Thanjavur district. An anaesthetist, a staff nurse, an ambulance driver and a house surgeon of the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, an officer of the highways department in Mannargudi, a policeman at Keezhavasal and a municipality worker in Kumbakonam were among those who tested positive. Most patients were patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses or were primary contacts of patients who had tested positive earlier.

A total of 118 patients - many of whom were local index cases with no contact or travel history tested positive for the viral infection in Pudukottai while 108 patients, including many with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI), tested positive in Tiruvarur.

Tiruchi recorded 115 new cases for the viral infection and many of them were reported from existing containment zones. “The patients are primary contacts or patients with a history of respiratory illnesses,” a senior official said.

In Nagapattinam, 72 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Among the patients who tested positive were frontline workers, local index cases with no travel history and contacts.

Fifty-two persons, including residents from Thanthondimalai, Alagampatti, Kulithalai and Vengamedu, tested positive in Karur. Some travellers from Tiruchi and Dindigul too tested positive.

Ariyalur saw 34 new cases of which 14 patients hailed from Ariyalur block, while 10 hailed from Jayankondam block, three from Thirumanur, four from T. Palur, two from Sendurai and one from Andimadam. A total of 34 containment zones have been created and barricaded across the district as on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Perambalur, 13 new patients tested positive. Five of them hailed from Perambalur block, three each from Veppanthattai and Alathur and two from Veppur blocks. Meanwhile, 345 swabs were lifted from people with contact history, residents in containment zones and people with symptoms of the viral infection and sent for testing.