Thanjavur railway users association seeks inter-city express to Chennai

Updated - September 01, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 05:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association has requested the Southern Railway to introduce a daily intercity express between Chennai and Thanjavur via Kumbakonam

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image. Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association appealed to the railways to introduce a daily train service between Tiruchi and Hyderabad via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

It has appealed to the railways to introduce a daily train service between Tiruchi and Hyderabad via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.

Resolutions in this regard were passed at the association’s 61st annual general meeting held at Kumbakonam on Sunday (September 1, 2024) that was chaired by its vice-president M. Maran. Association secretary A. Giri highlighted various activities undertaken by it last year. It pleaded for the introduction of a train proposed between Mayiladuthurai and Coimbatore via Palani and early commencement of the station redevelopment work at Kumbakonam.

Provision of end-to-end shelters on all platforms at Thanjavur junction, early completion of the electrification project on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi broadgauge section, early approval for the doubling of the Thanjavur-Villupuram mainline section, introduction of a direct train to Madurai via Pattukottai from Agasthiyampalli and the establishment of a coach maintenance facility either at Thanjavur or Kumbakonam were the other demands.

