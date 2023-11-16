ADVERTISEMENT

Thanjavur Rail Users’ Association seeks revision in train timings to help students, office-goers

November 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Rail Users’ Association has sought the revision in timings of two trains for the benefit of office-goers.

A resolution passed at the association’s meeting, chaired by its president Ayanapuram Natarajan recently at Thanjavur, pointed out that the timings of the Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai train (06646), which arrives at Thanjavur by 7.15 a.m. and leaves after a two-minute halt, could be revised so that the train leaves by 8 a.m. This would help a large number of office-goers and students going to various destinations in Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai section.

Similarly, the departure timings of the Karaikal-Tiruchi train (06739) from Thanjavur should be revised to 6 p.m, the association said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The association also demanded a round-the-clock full-fledged passenger ticket counter with computerised advance reservation facility on the Tiruchi Road side of the Thanjavur Junction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US