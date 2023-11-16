Thanjavur Rail Users’ Association seeks revision in train timings to help students, office-goers

November 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur Rail Users’ Association has sought the revision in timings of two trains for the benefit of office-goers.

A resolution passed at the association’s meeting, chaired by its president Ayanapuram Natarajan recently at Thanjavur, pointed out that the timings of the Tiruchi-Mayiladuthurai train (06646), which arrives at Thanjavur by 7.15 a.m. and leaves after a two-minute halt, could be revised so that the train leaves by 8 a.m. This would help a large number of office-goers and students going to various destinations in Thanjavur-Mayiladuthurai section.

Similarly, the departure timings of the Karaikal-Tiruchi train (06739) from Thanjavur should be revised to 6 p.m, the association said.

The association also demanded a round-the-clock full-fledged passenger ticket counter with computerised advance reservation facility on the Tiruchi Road side of the Thanjavur Junction.