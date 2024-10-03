GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thanjavur police launch mobile app for whistle blowers

Published - October 03, 2024 06:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur District Police Superintendent Ashish Rawat has developed a mobile application to help people afraid of approaching local police to complain about anti-social activities, expose the same ‘anonymously’.

Disclosing this at a press meeting at Thanjavur DPO on Wednesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Thanjavur Range) Ziaul Haque said that the “whistle blower’s” identity would not be disclosed at any stage of investigation since the complaint would be registered under a ‘ticket number’ for perusal by the investigating police personnel.

Whistle blowers need not provide his/her names or addresses or any other details while trying to bring the anti-social activities to the police through the mobile application – Urakka Sol.

By logging into the application, the “whistle blowers” could find pages with options to provide information about various types of crimes such as brewing and sale of illicit liquor, people under the influence of alcohol creating ruckus, sale of ganja or drugs, gambling, sand smuggling and others, the DIG added.

Meanwhile, 239 liquor bottles hoarded in a garbage dumping site near the narikuravar colony in Budalur Police Station limit were seized and the search for the culprits was on, according to an official release.

