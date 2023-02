Thanjavur police arrest Chennai man for defamatory post on CM

February 27, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Panthanallur police in Thanjavur arrested a Chennai resident John Ravi for tweeting a “defamatory content” about Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and the former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi. The arrest was a sequel to a complaint lodged with Panthanallur police by the DMK IT wing secretary Rajasekar of Kuruchi near Panthanallur seeking initiation of legal action against Mr. Ravi for posting the tweet on February 21. Police arrested him from Chennai on Monday. ADVERTISEMENT

