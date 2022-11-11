Thanjavur pilgrims return home thanks to a Good Samaritan in Varanasi

ADVERTISEMENT

A Tamil-speaking Good Samaritan has helped a group of 42 persons stranded in Varanasi to get back to Thanjavur safely.

A total of 116 people undertook a pilgrimage to Kasi (Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh on October 30. The tour manager, a Thanjavur-based woman, accompanied them to Chennai and introduced them to a tour operator there. The Chennai-based tour operator reportedly collected ₹10,000 per head and accompanied them to Kasi. After arranging ‘darshan’ of Sri Kasi Viswanathar in the Varanasi temple, the tour operator brought all of them to Varanasi railway station where he suddenly vanished.

Stumped by the sudden development, 74 of them managed to arrange their return journey on their own. Others who were unable to do so due to the language barrier spent sleepless nights at the railway station for three to four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a Tamil-speaking Varanasi man, on coming to know about the pathetic condition of the Thanjavur pilgrims, came to their rescue and arranged food for them. He sponsored their return journey expenses and sent them back to Chennai by train.

After helping the stranded penny-less pilgrims board the train, he called up the Thanjavur district administration and narrated the trauma experienced by the 42 persons at Varanasi railway station. He had also requested the district administration to coordinate with the necessary departments for the safe return of the stranded pilgrims. Subsequently, all of them arrived in Thanjavur safely on Thursday night, sources added.