Thanjavur painting artist passes away

L. Ramanujam

TIRUCHI

25 January 2021 21:26 IST

L. Ramanujam, an acclaimed practitioner and teacher of Thanjavur painting, passed away in Srirangam at the age of 76 years.

He was also the recipient of lifetime achievement award by the Tamil Nadu government in 2014. Ramanujam is said to have trained over 2,000 students through his certificate course in Thanjavur painting, which he began under the auspices of the District Industries Centre in 1980 in Srirangam, with a focus on imparting skill to women for home-based employment.

Ramanujam learned Thanjavur painting and photography in 1962 as an adolescent, and had been self-employed since then. He conducted classes and undertook orders at his Sri Ranga Tanjore Art Gallery on Amma Mandapam Road, and was active until a fortnight ago, family sources told The Hindu.

Ramanujam helped in popularising Thanjavur painting beyond its birthplace. He is survived by his wife and three children.