Thanjavur Mayor assures all possible help to transform ‘Kailash Mahal’ as a tourist spot

Efforts initiated by a group of Tanjore Royal Maratha Family members to revive the grandeur of ‘Kailash Mahal’, popularly known as Raja Gori among the Tanjorians, are all set to gain momentum with the Mayor of Thanjavur Corporation assuring all possible help to transform the area as a tourist spot.

It all began at the fag end of the calendar year 2020 when a group of the Royal Maratha Family members formed a committee to renovate around 20 mausoleums that exist at Raja Gori (the exclusive burial ground of Maratha rulers and their lineage) under the aegis of Shri Jayamala Rani Charitable and Educational Trust, Sadar Mahal Palace, Thanjavur, at an estimated cost of ₹ 1 crore. The project was launched in the presence of the then Collector M. Govinda Rao in December 2020 in which the then Thanjavur Corporation Commissioner Janaki Ravindran and others participated.

The mausoleums which display a fusion of Maratha, Mugal and Dravidian architecture were built with bricks, terracotta and lime plaster on granite and laterite bases. They started losing their grandeur gradually from the British colonial era itself due to bereft of patronage.

However, a few structures have escaped from near-total destruction in view of the unplanned and unchecked urbanisation resulting in the 20 acres of mausoleum complex shrinking to less than one-fourth of its original spread. The ornament works on them remain intact and they do carry stone inscriptions providing details of the Maratha dynasty, including the name and titles of the kings, queens and their date of demise and others.

Recently, the trust organised a function at the Royal Mausoleum complex to celebrate the 350th year of ascension to the throne of Chatrapathi Shivaji and the valedictory of the 225th year of the coronation of Serfoji II.

According to official sources, participating in the celebrations as the guest of honour, the Mayor S. Ramanathan assured that the Thanjavur Corporation would extend all possible help to the trust in the renovation and restoration of the Raja Gori complex.

The Deputy Mayor Anjugam has also assured that basic infrastructure such as proper carriageway, illumination of the carriageway and protected drinking water facilities would be improved. A tree plantation drive to improve the green cover of the area was also launched on the occasion.