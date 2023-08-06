Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Karur railway junctions set to witness transformation under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

August 06, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the foundation stone virtually on Sunday for the major redevelopment of Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram railway junctions falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division’s limits and Karur railway junction in Salem Division’s jurisdiction under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

All the four stations are set to witness remarkable transformation with a host of improvements to passenger amenities to be executed. A ‘Feel Good’ approach would be adopted to elevate the overall ambience of the four railway junctions. The Thanjavur railway junction would be redeveloped at a cost of ₹ 23.23 crore under the new scheme while Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Karur railway junctions are to be redeveloped at a cost of ₹ 20.46 crore, ₹ 23.5 crore and ₹ 34 crore respectively.

Under the redevelopment plan at Thanjavur junction, the waiting hall would be renovated and the existing subway would be revamped to provide a seamless passage for travellers to access different parts of the station.

Additionally, new toilet blocks would be constructed while the existing ones would undergo renovation. Platforms would receive significant attention with additional benches, water taps and shelters to ensure a comfortable and pleasant experience for travellers. The existing terminal building at Thanjavur would undergo renovation and a new porch would be constructed to add an element of grandeur to the station’s facade. To promote inclusivity, platforms would be equipped with 1.125-metre-wide edge strips featuring factory-made tactile coping slabs to facilitate convenient boarding and alighting for persons with disabilities.

A range of improvements would be taken up at Mayiladuthurai junction which include construction of a new toilet block, front side parking, pedestrian walkways and a 1.125-metre-wide edge strip on platforms to enhance convenience for persons with disabilities.

Efforts to improve road connectivity and parking facilities would also be taken up at Mayiladuthurai. The existing terminal building would be renovated and a new porch would be constructed. LED lights would be used throughout the station building to provide better illumination while consuming less power.

Improvements to interiors of concourse, waiting hall, toilets, booking offices, provision of LED lighting, provision of additional platform shelters, improvements to platform surfaces, installation of 6 lifts and equal number of escalators to enable easy movement of passengers, separate pedestrian pathways and parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, improvements to facade and elevation, improvements to the circulating area by providing wider lanes for vehicle movements to ease congestion and a foot over bridge are among the slew of works to be executed. The upgradation plan also focuses on catering to the needs of all passengers including persons with disabilities. LED lights would be used throughout the station buildings to provide better illumination.

The improvement works planned at Villupuram junction include creation of an air-conditioned waiting hall, improvements to the front side road, additional benches, water taps and shelters, besides construction of a new toilet block. Construction of an arrival lobby, revitalisation of the existing station building and creation of a front-side porch also forms part of the project.

Ceremonial functions were organised at the four stations on Sunday in connection with the foundation stone laying event in which senior railway officers, elected representatives, eminent persons from various fields and public participated, separate press releases from the Tiruchi and Salem railway division said.

