Thanjavur gets ready for Smart City projects

With Thanjavur being selected for the implementation of the Union Government’s Smart City project, senior district officials conducted a preliminary review of the development works to be taken in the town under the project on Thursday.

District Collector A. Annadurai led a high level team of officials from various departments and inspected various parts of the town including those around the Big Temple and reviewed plans drawn up for developing the areas.

Accompanied by officials from the Thanjavur Corporation, Tourism, Public Works, Highways and HR&CE departments, Mr. Annadurai inspected the Old Bus Stand, Palace Street, Keezhaku Vasal, Raja Gori, Vadaku Vasal and Karanthai areas where development works are planned under the project. He held discussions with the officials on the specific initiatives planned under the project.

Later in a press release, Mr. Annadurai indicated that about ₹200 crore is expected to be allotted in the first phase for the development projects. The project is to be implemented over a five year period. Heritage buildings would be renovated under the project, besides development of parks, roads and other public infrastructure.