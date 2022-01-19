Tiruchirapalli

Thanjavur Corporation to tap solar power

The Thanjavur Corporation will tap solar power to generate 3 megawatts of electricity for its consumption from a solar power plant being set up on the outskirts of the town under the Smart City Project.

It was being set up on 10-acre of land available at the civic body’s sewage treatment plant functioning at Sirajudheen Nagar near Samudhram Lake on the outskirts of the town.

While the major portion of the electricity generation and distribution link works worth ₹15 crore and civic works worth ₹2 crore had been completed, the work of linking the power plant with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited network was in the final stage, sources added.


