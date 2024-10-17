Thanjavur Corporation to build new fish market

The Thanjavur Corporation plans to construct a new Fish Market with adequate vehicle parking space in the Kizhavasal area.

As per the proposal, the 4,600 sq. ft. facility would have 71 shops on the first floor with the ground floor earmarked for parking about 100 two-wheelers and 25 to 30 four-wheelers. Enough space would be made available for parking goods carriers at the new market complex.

Stating that the new facility would be created at an estimated cost of ₹9.58 crore, sources said the project would be completed in about 12 months. Temporarily, the fish market functions at Kondirajapalayam, they added.

The foundation stone for the new Fish Market was laid on Thursday by Mayor S. Ramanathan.

