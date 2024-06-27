GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thanjavur Corporation staff take up door-to-door health survey after fire at composting yard

Screening was done on 12 streets covering 341 households at Chekkadi; two persons were found to have mild respiratory distress and they were given nebulization

Published - June 27, 2024 07:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Corporation Health Department conducted a door-to-door survey in the Chekkadi area on Thursday morning following a fire at the civic body’s composting yard at Chekkadi.

On Thursday, residents in areas abutting the composting yard were taken by surprise when thick smoke billowed from the composting yard. The blaze was put out well before dawn by the Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel. Subsequently, the health department staff of the civic body, on instructions from District Collector Deepak Jacob, conducted a door-to-door survey in and around 500 metres of the affected area to check if any of the residents suffered respiratory distress or any other related illness.

The screening was conducted on 12 streets comprising 341 households. Of the 815 persons screened, two were found to have mild respiratory distress and were given nebulization. Face masks were provided to all the people in the area, sources added.

