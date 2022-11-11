Thanjavur Corporation sets up monsoon control room

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
November 11, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanjavur Corporation has set up a monsoon control room to receive calls for assistance from the public.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Friday, Mayor S .Ramanathan has said that affected people could dial toll-free number 1800 425 1100 or call 75980 16621 or the landline number (04362) 231021 for assistance from the civic body.

Stating that the civic body machinery had been put on high alert, the Mayor said urban primary health centres had been kept ready to handle any exigency. Besides, 51 rescue and protection committees headed by the ward councillors of the respective wards had been formed. All the 850 staff of the Corporation would be available to attend to grievances/rescue calls received from rain-affected people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earthmovers and saw machines, 10 each, hade been kept ready to clear trees that may fall during heavy rain and five oil motors were in a ready state to be pressed into service in case of any inundation in the civic body.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In case inundation of low-lying areas, the affected residents would be shifted to rescue centres., he said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app