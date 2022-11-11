Thanjavur Corporation sets up monsoon control room

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanjavur Corporation has set up a monsoon control room to receive calls for assistance from the public.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Friday, Mayor S .Ramanathan has said that affected people could dial toll-free number 1800 425 1100 or call 75980 16621 or the landline number (04362) 231021 for assistance from the civic body.

Stating that the civic body machinery had been put on high alert, the Mayor said urban primary health centres had been kept ready to handle any exigency. Besides, 51 rescue and protection committees headed by the ward councillors of the respective wards had been formed. All the 850 staff of the Corporation would be available to attend to grievances/rescue calls received from rain-affected people.

Earthmovers and saw machines, 10 each, hade been kept ready to clear trees that may fall during heavy rain and five oil motors were in a ready state to be pressed into service in case of any inundation in the civic body.

In case inundation of low-lying areas, the affected residents would be shifted to rescue centres., he said