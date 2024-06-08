GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Thanjavur Corporation holds filaria detection camps

Published - June 08, 2024 06:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Corporation has started holding filaria screening camps at the construction sites/employees’ dwelling units where workers from north India were present in sizeable numbers.

According to official sources, the first such camp was conducted on the night of June 7 at a construction site in the town where migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand were deployed. During the camp, blood samples were collected from 64 workers to be tested for filaria and malaria.

The civic body plans to hold similar camps at the construction sites on South Street on June 14, at Arulananda Nagar on June 21, and at Karanthattankudi on June 28 where a large number of workers from north India were employed, the sources added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public health/community medicine / health / government health care / malaria

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.