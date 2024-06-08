Thanjavur Corporation holds filaria detection camps

The Thanjavur Corporation has started holding filaria screening camps at the construction sites/employees’ dwelling units where workers from north India were present in sizeable numbers.

According to official sources, the first such camp was conducted on the night of June 7 at a construction site in the town where migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand were deployed. During the camp, blood samples were collected from 64 workers to be tested for filaria and malaria.

The civic body plans to hold similar camps at the construction sites on South Street on June 14, at Arulananda Nagar on June 21, and at Karanthattankudi on June 28 where a large number of workers from north India were employed, the sources added.