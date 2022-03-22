Thanjavur Corporation Council’s vision document released

Ensuring smooth flow of traffic is the foremost issue, says Mayor

Augmentation of drinking water supply, creation and revamping of road infrastructure facilities, sprucing up of solid waste management and ensuring availability of potable drinking water for school children are some of the projects planned by the newly elected Thanjavur Corporation Council.

Releasing the “Vision Document” of the Council here on Tuesday, Mayor S. Ramanathan and Deputy Mayor Anjugam said the projects conceived by the elected Ward representatives were aimed at making the civic body among the best Corporations in the State.

Ensuring smooth flow of traffic, particularly near the World Heritage Monument in the town, was the foremost issue to be addressed, the Mayor said. It had been proposed to set up a footbridge with escalators near the Big Temple and to create a road overbridge (ROB) connecting Medical College Road (at Rajappa Nagar) and Giri Road (at Srinivasapuram).

While the footbridge would ensure uninterrupted flow of vehicles through Big Temple Road, the creation of ROB would help reduce the number of vehicles plying through the Big Temple since the local vehicular traffic could ply through the ROB, Mr. Ramanathan added.

The Mayor expressed confidence that the prevailing ASI construction regulations would not stand in the way of implementing the footbridge project since it did not require a solid foundation or superstructure. The design and site would be selected in such a way that the footbridge did not obstruct the view of the World Heritage Monument.

Further, in order to avoid frequent traffic bottlenecks experienced by road users near Marys Corner, an additional ROB was being planned.

With respect to the augmentation of drinking water supply, he said more overhead water tanks would be constructed and filling up of these tanks to their full capacity would be ensured with the completion of the ongoing Coleroon Drinking Water Supply project.

For a better garbage disposal, a minimum of five persons per ward would be deployed in each ward and the services of women self-help groups would be availed for the purpose.

Further, multi-purpose conservancy centres, one each for two wards would be set to segregate the degradable and non-degradable waste.

Keeping in mind the necessity to provide adequate and potable drinking water to school children, reverse osmosis water treatment plants would be installed at the educational institutions run by the Corporation, he added.