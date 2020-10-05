Thanjavur continues to see large number of positive cases

As central region sees a drop in the number of deaths

The central districts on Monday saw 663 patients testing positive for COVID-19. There was a drop in the number of deaths in the region- two in Thanjavur and one each in Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts.

A 70-year-old man with a history of diabetes, and a 45-year-old man suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the viral infection in Thanjavur. A 53-year-old woman with a history of chronic kidney disease from Ariyalur and a 57-year-old man with a history of hyponatremia and acute respiratory failure from Pudukottai died of COVID-19.

Thanjavur continued to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases among the central districts with 251 patients testing positive for the viral infection on Monday. Among them was a policeman at the Thanjavur sub-jail, 22 beneficiaries of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, a supervisor at the Thanjavur Medical College, a staff nurse of the Government Raja Mirasudhar Hospital, six staff nurses at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and a doctor of the Kumbakonam Government Hospital.

In Tiruvarur, 98 patients tested positive for the viral infection, while in Nagapattinam, samples from 85 persons returned positive. Patients in both districts were primary contacts, patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and local index cases with no travel or contact history.

In Tiruchi, 77 fresh cases were reported. Most patients tested positive from existing containment zones, senior officials said. While many were patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses, some were also primary contacts.

In Pudukottai, antenatal mothers, local index cases, patients with symptoms of Influenza Like-Illnesses, and primary contacts were among the 75 who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

A total of 34 people tested positive for the infection in Ariyalur. 15 of the 34 hailed from Ariyalur urban and Ariyalur blocks, while one each hailed from Thirumanur and T. Palur, two from Sendurai, three from Andimadam and 11 from Jayankondam blocks. One patient who travelled from another district also tested positive. Meanwhile, 970 new throat swabs were lifted from patients from containment zones, people with contact or travel history and from patients with symptoms of the infection.

In Karur, 33 fresh cases were recorded. Among the patients who tested positive were residents of Kulithalai, Vengamedu and Rayanur among other localities. Inter-district travellers who had visited the district from Tiruchi and Tiruppur too tested positive.

Perambalur recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 among which were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and local cases.