Thanjavur college summons parents of 14 students booked for anti-CAA stir

25 February 2020 16:06 IST

The students have had an FIR registered against them for “unlawful assembly” for taking part in a demonstration on December 16

The Raja Serfoji Government Arts College in Thanjavur has summoned the parents of 14 students against whom the police have registered an FIR for participating in an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act demonstration. The students were booked by the Medical College Police on charges of mobilising their college-mates for the demonstration organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI) at Thanjavur on December 16, 2019.

The police charged them with being instrumental in the “unlawful assembly” of the college students on Tiruchi Road with an intention to stage the demonstration.

A week ago, the names of the students included in the FIR was forwarded to the college authorities. Following this, the college authorities have issued notices to their parents asking them to appear before the principal along with their wards to give an explanation. College authorities said their objective was to protect the students from legal issues which would affect their career prospects.

However, SFI office-bearers termed the move as an attempt to curb the students’ freedom of expression. Alleging that the 14 students were not allowed to mingle with other students in their classrooms, an SFI office-bearer claimed that this treatment had caused severe stress to the students and thereby affected their studies.