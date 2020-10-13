Thanjavur Collector’s warning to fertilizer outlets

THANJAVUR

Thanjavur Collector M. Govinda Rao has warned that the licences of fertilizers traders would be cancelled if they were found indulging in activities leading to scarcity in availability of stock for farming operations in the district.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Collector said sufficient quantity of fertilizers have been brought and moved to societies, distributors and retail units in different parts of the district.

As on date 6,550 tonnes of urea, 3,900 tonnes of DAP, 4,704 tonnes of potash and 8,070 tonnes of ‘complex’ fertilizers had been brought and made available in the district. Further, a consignment of 600 tonnes of IPL urea was expected to reach the district.

Directing distributors/retailers and societies to ensure that fertilizer was sold to farmers upon collecting their Aadhaar details, the Collector called upon them to encourage buyers to make the payment for the purchase through digital mode. For this purpose, all retail/distributing outlets should equip themselves with QR scanners. At the same time, they should not insist that farmers complete the transaction digitally but should encourage them to switch over to the mode of payment.

The sellers must maintain the inventory of sale on daily basis. Stringent action would be initiated against them if they were found carrying out bulk sales to individuals.