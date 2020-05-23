Tiruchirapalli

Thanjavur Collector shows his prowess with hoe

Handling a hoe: Collector M. Govinda Rao inspecting desilting work at a village in Thanjavur district on Friday.

Collector M. Govinda Rao on Friday demonstrated to some of the 100-day job work beneficiaries on how to use the hoe to widen the canal beds and strengthen the bunds.

During his inspection of spots where the widening and strengthening of bunds of canals were taken up under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Kattur in Orathanadu taluk and Valamarkottai in Thanjavur taluk, the Collector grabbed the hoe from the MGNREGS beneficiaries to conduct a demonstration on how to use the tool to remove sand from the canal beds and deposit it on the bunds to strengthen them.

The villagers were surprised over the ease with which the Collector used the hoe to demonstrate to them how quickly and effectively the tool could be used to complete the work without much strain.

Later Mr. Govinda Rao inspected the job worksheets maintained by the local body staff at Kattur and Valamarkottai and instructed the officials to ensure that the COVID-19 virus prevention measures such as wearing of face masks, cleaning of hands with sanitisers and maintaining of social distancing were adhered to by the workers.

The Collector also inspected works taken up under kudimaramathu scheme on Vadacherry canal in Valamarkottai at a cost of ₹55 lakh for a total distance of 3.5 km. He also inspected work taken up under the Chief Minister Scheme of Desilting of Irrigation Channels and rejuvenation of waterbodies in Thanjavur and Orathanadu taluks.

