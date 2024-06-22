Thanjavur Collector orders formation of village-level committees to keep a vigil over ‘suspicious activities’

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob has ordered formation of village-level committees comprising government employees/officials to monitor “suspicious activities” and alert the higher officials in time to safeguard the people.

According to an official release, the Collector chaired a meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday on steps to eradicate illicit brewing and drug network in the district.

In the meeting, attended by officials from Police, Revenue, Rural Development, Health, Food Safety, and Prohibition Enforcement, it was decided to form village-level committees comprising village administrative officer, village assistant, panchayat secretaries, anganwadi workers, ration shop employees, and other government servants to keep a watch on “suspicious activities” in their respective domains and bring to the notice of senior officials such as “anti-social activities”, if any, immediately.

The elected representatives of rural bodies have been requested to pass on the information about such ‘illegal activities’ to senior officials, if any, and create adequate awareness among the public about the ill-effects of such evil practices.

The general public can pass on information about ‘illegal activities’ such as brewing and selling illicit liquor, sale of drugs and others through the toll-free number 10581 or WhatsApp number: 9042839147, the release added.