ADVERTISEMENT

Thanjavur Collector issues advisory on bursting crackers

November 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Collector has urged people to approach the local body or the district administration through their association to fix a common place for bursting crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. as per the Supreme Court order

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob has urged the people celebrating Deepavali to approach the local body or the district administration to identify a common place for bursting crackers.

Quoting a Supreme Court order of 2018, the Collector, in a press release, said bursting or lighting of crackers were allowed only during the two hours stipulated by the government.

He urged the people to approach the district administration or local bodies through the welfare associations to identify a common place for bursting crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 12. People were directed not to burst saravedi or other fireworks near places of worship, hospitals, silent zones, and huts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Deepavali

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US