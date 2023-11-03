HamberMenu
Thanjavur Collector issues advisory on bursting crackers

The Collector has urged people to approach the local body or the district administration through their association to fix a common place for bursting crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. as per the Supreme Court order

November 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob has urged the people celebrating Deepavali to approach the local body or the district administration to identify a common place for bursting crackers.

Quoting a Supreme Court order of 2018, the Collector, in a press release, said bursting or lighting of crackers were allowed only during the two hours stipulated by the government.

He urged the people to approach the district administration or local bodies through the welfare associations to identify a common place for bursting crackers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 12. People were directed not to burst saravedi or other fireworks near places of worship, hospitals, silent zones, and huts.

Tiruchi / Deepavali

