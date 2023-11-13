Thanjavur Collector invites entrepreneurs to attend meeting on setting up mini textile parks

November 13, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The district administration has arranged a meeting to promote mini textile park scheme (MTP) among the entrepreneurs in Thanjavur district.

Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob, in a press release, said the State government had included the expenditure involved in setting up the industrial sheds/buildings in the project cost following a representation from the textile industrialists. The scheme envisages setting up mini textile parks on about two acres of land with a minimum of three textile industrial units wherein 50% of the project cost or ₹2.50 crore, whichever is less, will be provided as a grant by the State government.

Stating that a meeting had been arranged at the Collectorate in Thanjavur on November 17, he called upon the entrepreneurs to attend the meeting and explore the prospects of commencing the business which enjoys export potential.

Special purpose vehicle

Meanwhile, inquiries revealed that as per the recent amendments, industrial associations, groups of entrepreneurs and societies are eligible to promote a special purpose vehicle for setting up mini textile parks.

The expenditure involved in the creation of common infrastructure facilities such as roads, streetlights, compound walls, drainage, water supply, electricity supply, including captive power plant, effluent treatment plant and telecommunication can be included in the project cost.

The scheme will be suitable for weaving, garment manufacturers or finishing of textile units since setting up textile spinning mills will require more space and investment. Further, mini textile parks set up in the backward blocks of a district will be eligible for capital subsidy from the micro, small and medium enterprises department, sources added.