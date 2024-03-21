Thanjavur branch of ISCCM inaugurated

March 21, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Thanjavur Branch of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), a non-profit association of Physicians, Nurses, Physiotherapists, and other allied healthcare professionals involved in the care of the critically ill, was inaugurated in Thanjavur recently. According to chairman of ISCCM Thanjavur V. Vasanthakumar, objectives of society were to impart education and training on critical care medicine, take up research projects, formulate standards, and guidelines for intensive care and to provide basic training in intensive care for non-specialists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT