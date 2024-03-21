GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thanjavur branch of ISCCM inaugurated

March 21, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Thanjavur Branch of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM), a non-profit association of Physicians, Nurses, Physiotherapists, and other allied healthcare professionals involved in the care of the critically ill, was inaugurated in Thanjavur recently. According to chairman of ISCCM Thanjavur V. Vasanthakumar, objectives of society were to impart education and training on critical care medicine, take up research projects, formulate standards, and guidelines for intensive care and to provide basic training in intensive care for non-specialists.

