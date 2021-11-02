Thanjavur boy scores 710, ranked AIR 43

R. Arvind (second from left) with his parents Velambal and M. Ravichandran and sister (extreme right) Supraja.

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 21:37 IST

He has cleared NEET in first attempt

A candidate from Thanjavur, R. Arvind, has scored 710 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He has been ranked 43 in the country.

A student of Blossoms Public School, Arvind has cleared NEET in the first attempt. He aims to be admitted to Thanjavur Medical College.

Advertising

Advertising

“My mother did pharmacology in Thanjavur Medical College. Since I was in class 8, whenever we passed through the college my mother used to tell me about it. She wanted me to go to the college as a legacy. It was in class 11 that I started preparing for NEET. Since I could not go out anywhere I used most of my time to prepare for NEET,” he said.

After completing the syllabus, he began working out the NEET test papers of 2019 and 2020. “They said it was an easy paper and so I worked them out. In the last two months I used flash cards. I aligned my preparations with NCERT. The main focus was on NCERT and stay true with it for facts,” he said.

“In the last few days I used to take a lot of tests.. I used flash cards to revise notes for the last two months. I expected the marks that I got. I suspected I had made mistakes in two questions and when I checked at home I had made mistakes in those two questions,” he added.

His mother Velambal who is currently employed as an LIC employee, said he had prepared on his own.

Her husband, Ravichandran, is an assessment officer in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.

Arvind’s sister is doing her third year in National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi.