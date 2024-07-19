GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thanjavur book fair begins

Published - July 19, 2024 05:57 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The seventh edition of the Thanjavur Book Fair, organised jointly by the Directorate of Public Libraries, Thanjavur District Administration and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), was inaugurated by the Thanjavur MP S. Murasoli on Friday at the Tanjore Palace Grounds.

The 11-day book fair will be open to public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. wherein science forum meetings will be held for about 60 minutes every day from 10.30 a.m. followed by literary meet at 11.30 a.m. at the fair site.

In the evening, the school and college students will be presenting cultural programmes for about 90 minutes from 4.30 p.m. followed by folk arts programmes for about 30 minutes by renowned folk artists and debates, literary talks, and other events from 6.30 p.m. on all days, according to official sources.

