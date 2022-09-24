Thanjavur Bishop honoured on completion of 25 years of service

ADVERTISEMENT

The priests, religious and laity of the Diocese of Thanjavur honoured Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose on his completion of 25 years as the Bishop of Thanjavur.

His ascension to the third level of the clergy took place in the year 1977 while his priesthood commenced in the year 1974. “He is known for his dedicated service, godliness, charitable heart and penchant to work for the welfare of humanity”, according to M. A. Clement Antony Raj, General Body Member, Diocese of Thanjavur Society.

A silver jubilee souvenir was released on the occasion which was attended by the Archbishops of Roman Catholic Archdioceses in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. A large number of people, including those from other religions, attended the silver jubilee function held at the premises of Annai Vailankanni Arts and Science College, here on Saturday.