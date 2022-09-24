Thanjavur Bishop honoured on completion of 25 years of service

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR:
September 24, 2022 17:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The priests, religious and laity of the Diocese of Thanjavur honoured Rev. M. Devadass Ambrose on his completion of 25 years as the Bishop of Thanjavur.

His ascension to the third level of the clergy took place in the year 1977 while his priesthood commenced in the year 1974. “He is known for his dedicated service, godliness, charitable heart and penchant to work for the welfare of humanity”, according to M. A. Clement Antony Raj, General Body Member, Diocese of Thanjavur Society.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A silver jubilee souvenir was released on the occasion which was attended by the Archbishops of Roman Catholic Archdioceses in Tamil Nadu and Telangana. A large number of people, including those from other religions, attended the silver jubilee function held at the premises of Annai Vailankanni Arts and Science College, here on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app