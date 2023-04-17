ADVERTISEMENT

Thanjavur Big Temple car festival on May 1

April 17, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The wooden car festival, the main event of the annual ‘Chithirai’ festival of Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as Thanjavur Big Temple, will be held on May 1.

The 18-day annual festival commenced on Monday with the holy flag-hoisting on the Big Temple premises. The decorated idols of Sri Thyagarajar will be brought to the ‘vasantha mandapam’ from his ‘yathasthanam’ on April 25 evening and then to the wooden car stationed on the West Raja Veedhi at dawn on May 1 for the car festival.

After the conduct of the car festival, Sri Thyagarajar and other deities will be brought back to the temple and Sri Thyagarajar stationed at his ‘yathasthanam’ (sanctum sanctorum of the panchaloka idol) on May 3 morning.

The annual festival will culminate on April 4 with the ‘theerthavari’ at the Sivagangai tank in the Big Temple complex followed by the lowering of the holy flag, according to a temple release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US