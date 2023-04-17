Thanjavur Big Temple car festival on May 1

April 17, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The wooden car festival, the main event of the annual ‘Chithirai’ festival of Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as Thanjavur Big Temple, will be held on May 1.

The 18-day annual festival commenced on Monday with the holy flag-hoisting on the Big Temple premises. The decorated idols of Sri Thyagarajar will be brought to the ‘vasantha mandapam’ from his ‘yathasthanam’ on April 25 evening and then to the wooden car stationed on the West Raja Veedhi at dawn on May 1 for the car festival.

After the conduct of the car festival, Sri Thyagarajar and other deities will be brought back to the temple and Sri Thyagarajar stationed at his ‘yathasthanam’ (sanctum sanctorum of the panchaloka idol) on May 3 morning.

The annual festival will culminate on April 4 with the ‘theerthavari’ at the Sivagangai tank in the Big Temple complex followed by the lowering of the holy flag, according to a temple release.