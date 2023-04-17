HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thanjavur Big Temple car festival on May 1

April 17, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The wooden car festival, the main event of the annual ‘Chithirai’ festival of Sri Brihadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as Thanjavur Big Temple, will be held on May 1.

The 18-day annual festival commenced on Monday with the holy flag-hoisting on the Big Temple premises. The decorated idols of Sri Thyagarajar will be brought to the ‘vasantha mandapam’ from his ‘yathasthanam’ on April 25 evening and then to the wooden car stationed on the West Raja Veedhi at dawn on May 1 for the car festival.

After the conduct of the car festival, Sri Thyagarajar and other deities will be brought back to the temple and Sri Thyagarajar stationed at his ‘yathasthanam’ (sanctum sanctorum of the panchaloka idol) on May 3 morning.

The annual festival will culminate on April 4 with the ‘theerthavari’ at the Sivagangai tank in the Big Temple complex followed by the lowering of the holy flag, according to a temple release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.