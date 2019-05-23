DMK likely to wrest Thanjavur Assembly seat from its rival

THANJAVUR: The Thanjavur Assembly seat won by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 2011 Assembly elections and in 2016 by-elections, is all set to change hands.

The DMK nominee, T.K.G.Neelamegam has notched up a lead of over 33000 votes over his nearest rival, R.Gandhi of AIADMK. While T.K.G.Neelamegam secured 85930 votes in his favour out of the 185010 votes cast in the control units at the end of 21st round, R.Gandji managed to garner 54248 votes only.

The disqualified MLA of the current Assembly, upon whose disqualification the by-elections to the Thanjavur Assembly seat was necessitated, M.Rengasamy who threw his hat in the ring as the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam nominee bagged 19639 votes.

In the postal ballots category too, the DMK candidate pocketed the major chunk by garnering 1896 out of 2359 valid postal ballots. The AMMK candidate, M.Rengasamy scored over the AIADMK nominee in postal ballots category by securing five votes more than what R.Gandhi as the later had secured just 174 postal votes.

