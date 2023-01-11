ADVERTISEMENT

“Thamizhagam” contributed to the spreading of Sanadhana culture to the whole of Bharat: T.N. Governor

January 11, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - THANJAVUR:

Governor R.N. Ravi was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Thyagaraja Aradhana at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district on Wednesday; he said Thiruvaiyaru deserves to be promoted as a ‘theertham’

The Hindu Bureau

The Governor claimed that “Sanadhana” culture espoused by poets such as Thyagaraja had spread to the whole of the country from “Thamizhagam” | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

“Thamizhagam’” has contributed to the spread of “Sanadhana culture to the whole of Bharat”, Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi said on Wednesday. The Governor had recently remarked that he preferred the name ‘Tamizhagam’ for the State.

Presiding over the inaugural ceremony of the Thyagaraja Aradhana at Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district, the Governor said that Bharat was a unique country which was not built by any ruler. Great sages, and divine poets had built up Bharat with the Sanadhana Dharma as its base. This gave rise to the Sanadhana culture which did not exclude anyone or anything.

Pointing out that Lord Rama, the cultural icon of Bharat, was not only revered by saint Thyagaraja, who lived on the banks of Cauvery, but also by everyone in the country, Mr. Ravi said that music was the most powerful medium to connect with the God.

Claiming that Sanadhana culture espoused by poets such as Thyagaraja had spread to the whole of the country from Thamizhagam, he asserted that people in every corner of this country were connected by their devotion to Lord Rama.

Thiruvaiyaru, the land on which the saint composer Thyagaraja wandered, so that a link with divinity could be established through music, deserves to be promoted as a ‘theertham’ (a place to be revered as a holy site), the Tamil Nadu Governor said, expressing his wish for the construction of a temple for Lord Rama in the town..

Exhorting the people of Bharat to work in unison to restore the glory of the country, which, he pointed out, had been the leader of the world in all spheres until the 18 th Century, the Governor said that the resurgence of Bharat as a “Viswa Guru” would be beneficial for the country, as also the world.

The president of Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava, G.K. Vasan, district collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, and other senior officials participated.

Later, the Tamil Nadu Governor, accompanied by his wife Mrs. Lakshmi Ravi, witnessed the instrumental rendition of the kritis composed by Thyagaraja on the nagaswaram, thavil, flute, and mirudangam, followed by Carnatic vocalists rendering the ‘Pancharatna Kritis’.

