Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam welcomes SC verdict
The Thamizh Desiya Periyakkam welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict ordering the release of A.G. Perarivalan, one among the seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, TDP president P. Maniarasan said though the current judgment was crucial, every judge interprets the Constitution in different manner. He also called upon the State government to initiate necessary legal steps to ensure the release of other six persons convicted along with Perarivalan.
