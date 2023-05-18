ADVERTISEMENT

Thamaraikulam to turn into a recreational spot by June

May 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

A view of Thamaraikulam, a waterbody in Kattur. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Work on converting Thamaraikulam, a waterbody in Kattur, into a recreational spot is expected to be completed by next month.

Tiruchi Corporation has completed renovation of the tank and the civil works are nearing completion. “Nearly 60% of the civil works has been completed, and the renovated tank will be thrown open for the public by June,” said a senior official.

The plan for developing Thamaraikulam into an entertainment spot at a cost of ₹94 lakh was mooted following demands from residents seeking recreational amenities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a senior Corporation official, the redevelopment plan focuses on converting the tank into a recreational spot for residents with sitting space, walking tracks, new vintage lamp lights and planting of saplings around the tank bunds to create an eco-friendly environment.

Spread over 2.8 acres, Thamaraikulam in Kattur was taken over by the Tiruchi Corporation from Pappakurichi Panchayat during the city’s expansion in 2011. The civic body initiated works to rejuvenate the tank located in Ward 38 by utilising funds from the AMRUT Scheme in January 2023.

As per the proposal, Corporation has constructed drain networks to collect surplus rainwater from the nearby residential areas and store it in the tank. “Weeds which enveloped the tank bunds were removed, and desilting work has been completed,” the official said.

“A pavement with a fence is being constructed around the tank bunds to ensure the safety of the visitors. Inlet valves have been blocked to complete the kerb wall works. Installation of paver blocks for walking tracks is also progressing well,” he added.

The civic body is yet to install vintage lamps and sitting benches around the bunds, and work to recharge the tank would begin soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US