May 18, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Work on converting Thamaraikulam, a waterbody in Kattur, into a recreational spot is expected to be completed by next month.

Tiruchi Corporation has completed renovation of the tank and the civil works are nearing completion. “Nearly 60% of the civil works has been completed, and the renovated tank will be thrown open for the public by June,” said a senior official.

The plan for developing Thamaraikulam into an entertainment spot at a cost of ₹94 lakh was mooted following demands from residents seeking recreational amenities.

According to a senior Corporation official, the redevelopment plan focuses on converting the tank into a recreational spot for residents with sitting space, walking tracks, new vintage lamp lights and planting of saplings around the tank bunds to create an eco-friendly environment.

Spread over 2.8 acres, Thamaraikulam in Kattur was taken over by the Tiruchi Corporation from Pappakurichi Panchayat during the city’s expansion in 2011. The civic body initiated works to rejuvenate the tank located in Ward 38 by utilising funds from the AMRUT Scheme in January 2023.

As per the proposal, Corporation has constructed drain networks to collect surplus rainwater from the nearby residential areas and store it in the tank. “Weeds which enveloped the tank bunds were removed, and desilting work has been completed,” the official said.

“A pavement with a fence is being constructed around the tank bunds to ensure the safety of the visitors. Inlet valves have been blocked to complete the kerb wall works. Installation of paver blocks for walking tracks is also progressing well,” he added.

The civic body is yet to install vintage lamps and sitting benches around the bunds, and work to recharge the tank would begin soon.