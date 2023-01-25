Thamaraikulam to soon transform into recreational spot

January 25, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thamaraikulam, a waterbody in Kattur, will soon be developed as a recreational spot and Tiruchi Corporation has commenced work on the project.

The plan for developing Thamaraikulam into a entertainment spot at the cost of ₹94 lakh under the Smart Cities Mission, was mooted following demands from residents seeking recreational amenities. The civic body also plans to utilise the waterbody as a common reservoir to harvest and store the surplus rainwater.

Sprawled over 2.8 acres, Thamaraikulam in Kattur was taken over by the Corporation from Pappakurichi Panchayat during the city’s expansion in 2011. However, the tank has been in poor shape despite irrigating the nearby farmlands.

Meanwhile, the civic body has proposed to rejuvenate the tank by utilising funds from the AMRUT scheme. It has also planned to harvest the surplus rainwater from the nearby residential areas and store it in the tank. A drain network will be constructed to carry the water to the tank.

According to a senior Corporation official, the redevelopment plan will focus on converting the tank into an ideal recreational spot for residents with walking tracks, new vintage lamp lights and tree plantations around the tank bunds to create an ozone-friendly environment.

A pavement with a fence will be constructed around the tank to ensure the safety of the visitors. “Weeds which enveloped the tank bunds were removed, and desilting work is under way,” said a senior official.

“Beautification work will be carried out, and bunds will be strengthened and levelled to provide a walking track for the residents. The work on converting the waterbody into a recreation spot will be completed before May,” he added.

Residents have welcomed the initiative made by the Corporation. “The civic body should come up with more such projects as the lack of leisure centres is one of the major let downs for the city,” said a resident.