Thamaraikulam to be thrown open to public soon

February 17, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Work on converting Thamaraikulam, a waterbody in Kattur, into a recreation spot is nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned next month.

Tiruchi City Corporation has completed the civil works and renovation of the Thamaraikulam tank. “Work to recharge the waterbody will begin soon and the renovated tank will be thrown open to the public by March,” said a senior Corporation official.

Following demands from residents seeking recreation amenities, the civic body mooted the plan to develop Thamaraikulam into a recreation spot at a cost of ₹94 lakh utilising funds from the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme.

Spread over 2.8 acres, Thamaraikulam in Kattur was taken over by the Corporation from Pappakurichi Panchayat in 2011. The civic body initiated work to rejuvenate the tank located in Ward 38 in January 2023.

According to the official, under the redevelopment plan it has been proposed to provide benches, walking tracks, new vintage lamps and plant saplings around the tank bund to create an eco-friendly environment.

As per the proposal, the Corporation has built drain network to divert surplus rainwater from the nearby residential areas into the tank. A pavement with a fence is constructed around the tank bund for the safety of the visitors. Apart from providing leisure facilities, the civic body will desilt the tank to augment water storage capacity. Long-term plans have been mooted to prevent pollution in the tank.

Meanwhile, redevelopment work is under way at the waterbodies in Pirattiyur and K.K. Nagar, and around 60% of the work in the Sengulam tank has been completed. As these tanks are situated at different entry points to the city, officials said the perception of the city would improve among visitors.