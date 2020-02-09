Thaipoosam festival celebrated at Thiruvidaimaruthur, Swamimalai

The Thaipoosam Theerthavari festival was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety at Thiruvidaimaruthur and Swamimalai on Saturday where hundreds of people took a holy dip in the river Cauvery.

While the decorated idols of Sri Mahalingaswamy and other deities were brought in a procession to the banks of the Cauvery flowing near Thiruvidaimaruthur for the theerthavari event, the decorated idol of Sri Swaminathaswamy mounted on a silver peacock was brought to the river bank near Swamimalai around noon.

The priests of respective temples consecrated the ‘asthra devars,’ a bronze Trishul representing the presiding deities of the these two temples, on the banks of Cauvery and dipped the Trishul in the river waters.

Waiting for the dip

When the priests dipped the Trishul idols in the river water, the devotees who were waiting for that moment had also taken a holy dip in the Cauvery.

The deities returned to their respective temples after the completion of the ceremony at the waterfront.